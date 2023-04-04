Prince William and Princess Kate sent a fan the sweetest photo of the Wales children
So thoughtful
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Prince William and Princess Kate's office sent a royal fan the most thoughtful thank you letter.
Instagram account @theduchessofwonderland shared two photos of the special post they received just recently, with the caption: "The Wales family Christmas reply was a lovely surprise this morning"
The first showed that they were sent the below photo of William, Kate, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at Sandringham in Norfolk this past Christmas:
The second was a typed note on Kensington Palace letterhead that read: "Thank you for your thoughtful Christmas message to The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"Their Royal Highnesses are very grateful and send you their best wishes for a very Happy New Year."
The letter was postmarked on 29 March, but we can only imagine how many letters the office tries to reply to, so we'll forgive them that slight (ahem, three-month) delay this time around.
Funnily enough, despite being a letter from Kensington, the postmark came from Buckingham Palace—and featured King Charles' brand new cypher.
Another important detail we've spotted is the fact that the note was marked with the FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) symbol, meaning that it used sustainably sourced paper.
This is especially important coming from Prince William and Princess Kate, since sustainability is one of their dearest causes. The Prince even launched the Earthshot Prize, now in its third year, which awards £1 million each year to a group working to reverse the climate crisis.
The inaugural Earthshot Prize was held in London, and saw celebrities including Emma Watson, Emma Thompson, Mo Salah, Mayor Sadiq Khan and many more attend the green carpet event.
The second Earthshot Prize took place in Boston, Massachusetts in December 2022, with guests including Chloe and Halle Bailey, Rami Malek, Ellie Goulding, Clara Amfo, Shailene Woodley, Mitt Romney, David Beckham and many more in attendance.
Prince William has yet to announce where the Earthshot Prize will take place in 2023.
-
Leonardo DiCaprio has finally addressed the Maya Jama dating rumours
Are they? Aren't they?!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Model behaviour: Arizona Muse talks climate activism and saving the 'skin of the earth'
By Ana Ospina
-
14 looks that prove copper-red hair is the most wearable colour trend of 2023
It's everywhere right now
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Prince Harry 'stayed at Frogmore Cottage' when he returned to the UK last week
The King recently asked the Sussexes to hand back the Windsor property
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why Prince Harry must go to the coronation, according to a royal expert
It would be extraordinary if he didn't
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sarah Ferguson joked her book could outsell "Spare"
She's always entertaining
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
There's "no possibility" for Prince Harry to come back to the UK, royal author says
To be fair, he doesn't seem to want to
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles will 'keep William and Harry apart' during his coronation
It's to 'protect the dignity of the occasion'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry claims 'without doubt' that the Palace 'withheld' phone hacking details
He says he was 'conditioned to accept' the royal family's 'never complain, never explain' motto
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Sarah Ferguson says Prince Philip was "terrifying"
We can believe it
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The coronation could be the "first big Prince Archie moment," expert says
That is, if the Sussexes attend
By Iris Goldsztajn