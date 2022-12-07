"I would come in a blizzard" — royal fans react to Will and Kate's Boston visit

Prince William and Princess Kate were in Boston recently to host the second annual Earthshot Prize awards gala.

Though they weren't received with unanimous enthusiasm (see the boos and "U.S.A." chants they encountered while watching a basketball game), still many Americans came from near and far to catch a glimpse of the royal couple, who continue to dazzle and fascinate audiences around the world.

People reporter Stephanie Petit was in Boston as a member of the press, and spoke to many a local who was deeply excited about the Prince and Princess of Wales' visit.

Upon arriving, Stephanie recalls her hotel valet enthusing, "The Prince and Princess are in town!"

The journalist then headed to witness Kate and William's appearance outside Boston City Hall, and spoke to a Bostonian fan, Molly Twomey, who had come to see the royal couple. "I've always loved the royals," Molly told Stephanie.

"My mom has loved the royals since I was a little girl, so I remember waking up in the morning for Princess Kate and Prince William's wedding and watching it.

"Then also I studied abroad in London, so I've always had a fascination with the Royal Family, so for them to come to my hometown, I couldn't miss it."

Molly wasn't the only one who wouldn't miss the visit, come rain or shine or... blizzard? "I would come in a snowstorm. I would come in a blizzard to see this," said Lindsey Simser, from New Hampshire. "This is amazing that they're here doing so much great work."

William and Kate's Earthshot Prize initiative awards £1 million to five projects designed to help reverse climate change in innovative ways. The environment, of course, is one of the causes closest to the royals' hearts.

While in Boston, the Waleses also took the opportunity to meet a number of locals and visit various organisations that align with their work.