Prince Harry’s conversations with Prince William during his UK visit have finally been revealed

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has long been surrounded with speculation of fallouts and feuds, something that was seemingly intensified by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all interview with Oprah.

In the interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up about their relationship with the Cambridges, with Prince Harry explaining that he and William are on ‘different paths’.

Prince Philip‘s private funeral just months later was the first time that Prince Harry and Prince William had seen each other since their reported fallout.

And while it looked like the two brothers shared a heartfelt moment after the funeral, walking from St. George’s Chapel to Windsor Castle, it was reported this week that behind closed doors, it took a few visits to break the ice.

Royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have released an updated version of their Prince Harry and Meghan Markle biography, Finding Freedom, this month and the new epilogue sheds some light on the two princes’ UK conversations.

According to the most updated version of Finding Freedom, Prince Harry booked a one-way ticket to the UK when visiting for his grandfather’s funeral, committed to talking to his family.

‘At least two further conversations took place between the brothers during Harry’s eight-day trip, according to sources’, the biography states, although it doesn’t go into detail about how the talks went.

It does however go on to talk about the Duke of Sussex’s reunion with the Queen during the same time, stating: ‘To see each other after so long apart, the longest he hadn’t seen the Queen for, was very special’.

The royal family has not yet responded.