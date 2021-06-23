William and Kate reportedly refused to speak to Harry after Prince Philip’s funeral in case the conversation was leaked

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has long been surrounded with speculation of fallouts and feuds, something that was seemingly intensified by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all interview.

In the interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up about their relationship with the Cambridges, with Prince Harry explaining that he and William are on ‘different paths’.

Prince Philip‘s private funeral just months later was the first time that Prince Harry and Prince William had seen each other since their reported fallout.

And while it looked like the two brothers shared a heartfelt moment after the funeral, walking from St. George’s Chapel to Windsor Castle, it was reported this week that behind closed doors, this was not the case.

In the updated version of his book, Battle of Brothers, royal historian Robert Lacey claimed that rumours of a ‘mini summit’ of reconciliation were untrue.

‘William and Kate, after saying goodbye to Charles, who headed to Wales where he had been mourning at his Llandovery estate, went back to Kensington Palace together to put the children to bed,’ Robert Lacey wrote in the book.

The book continued: ‘They told friends that they could see no point in talking to Harry, since any discussion of substance would go straight back to Meghan to be leaked out via Oprah or some other tentacle of the Sussex network that had not stopped spreading stories in the weeks since the interview.’

The royal family has not yet responded.