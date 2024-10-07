Kate Middleton's words about Prince William's "nightmare" home habits are going viral

The Prince and Princess of Wales are the most talked-about couple in the world, particularly this month as the family of five returned to the spotlight.

Princess Kate made her official royal comeback this summer, following an extended break from duty to focus on her cancer recovery. And now, having completed her chemotherapy treatment, the 42-year-old mother of three is expected to start scaling up her public appearances.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Princess Kate announced in a public statement about her health. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," she continued. "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

With the royal couple front and centre, their sweet relationship has been getting the world talking, with Princess Kate crediting her husband for being a constant source of support during her recovery.

It is their relatability that makes the most news, with a resurfaced comment by Princess Kate about her husband going viral this week.

The comment in question surrounded Prince William's "nightmare" home habits - something the Princess of Wales revealed during a visit to an RAF base in Cyprus in 2018.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While inspecting a new recreation facility for military personnel during the visit, Prince William joked that the personnel should "keep the pizza off the sofas". This was followed by a swift comeback from Princess Kate, who told him: "You're a nightmare with that."

Royals - they're just like us!