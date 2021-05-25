Prince William opened up about his love for his in-laws

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world.

Following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic and their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making non-stop headlines right now.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis tend to get the world talking the most with their sweet royal waves and the homemade pipe cleaner cake they made their mother. And Kate herself is no stranger to royal headlines, from the announcement that she’s entering the world of publishing to her handy face mask trick.

This week however, it was Prince William who got the world talking as he opened up about his in-laws during their royal tour of Scotland, explaining how much they mean to him.

‘The funny thing is when I spoke to my family I found it so good to catch up but then you haven’t anything to catch up on because no one had done anything,’ Prince William told first responders while watching the Scottish Cup Final at an Edinburgh rooftop bar.

When jokes about in-laws emerged with one guest explaining that they hadn’t seen theirs in a year, William responded: ‘Some people are happy they haven’t seen their in-laws for a year. I love my in-laws.’

Well, that’s lovely.