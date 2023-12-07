Prince William and King Charles apparently disagree on welcoming the Sussexes back into the fold

Prince William and King Charles reportedly disagree on how willing they would be to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the royal fold at some point in the future (if they even wanted to return).

If you're an avid follower of royal news, this won't come as too much of a surprise: indeed, we know from various, mostly indirect, sources that while Charles is somewhat open to a reconciliation with the Sussexes, William is still believed to be too upset to consider building bridges.

"William is already planning for when he becomes King, and he doesn't see a future for the Sussexes in the Royal Family," a source has told Express.

"The feeling is that allowing the Sussexes back into the fold is a bad move and they should be resigned to the fringes indefinitely."

The source continued: "William is completely adamant that they [the Sussexes] shouldn't be welcomed back, while the King thinks it would help stop the media circus surrounding the family.

"William doesn't think the Sussexes have much more ammunition and they've already played their best cards."

They added: "Charles is the only senior member of the family who is holding out any hope of a reconciliation, but that has more to do with Harry being his son than anything else."

Harry has become more and more estranged from his family in the years since the Sussexes' departure from the UK and royal life, especially in the aftermath of revelations he and Meghan made as part of their various media projects — culminating with his memoir Spare.

With that said, Harry reportedly called his father for his 75th birthday in November, and their conversation has been described as a "turning point" in their relationship, i.e. a first step towards a potential reconciliation.

It doesn't sound like William, however, has any intention of reconciling with his brother any time soon.