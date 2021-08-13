Prince William and Kate Middleton honoured Princess Diana in an important statement

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are the most talked-about family in the world, making viral news for everything from Kate and William’s role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic to their relocation to London.

This week the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made headlines with a sweet tribute to Princess Diana as they announced the five year plan for the Diana Award.

The Diana Award was made in Princess Diana’s honour, celebrating and empowering young change makers.

‘In late 2019, we set out to develop a new five-year strategy for The Diana Award, to draw together the different strands of our work, take advantage of new ideas and opportunities, and make the best use of our talent and resources,’ The Diana Award team announced.

‘We listened to the young people at the heart of everything we do. We talked to the expert staff who deliver our programmes. We gathered feedback from the trustees and partners whose support is so vital to our success. And then the global pandemic hit, and we had to take time to re-shape our thinking to respond to the profound impact it has had on the lives of young people.

‘All of this has shaped Future Forward – an ambitious plan that sets out how we will empower young people to make positive change over the next five years.’

The exciting news was shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who posted to Twitter: ‘We’re excited to see what the Diana Award and the young people it empowers can achieve together – great to see the launch of #FutureForward today.’

We can’t wait to find out more.