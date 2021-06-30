A sweet video of Prince William and Kate Middleton singing is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge never fail to make viral news, and with their roles elevated this year, the royal couple are all anyone can talk about.

While the Cambridge children get the most attention, from Prince George knowing he’s different from his siblings and Princess Charlotte’s signature sass to Prince Louis’ love of cuddling, it’s Prince William and Kate Middleton who spend the most time in front of the cameras.

This week, it was their presence at the England vs Germany Euros game that saw them make headlines.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the game, bringing with them their eldest son Prince George, dressed very smartly in a suit.

The trio were seen cheering from the stands, with photographs and videos of the family going viral.

The most-shared video saw Prince William and Kate Middleton singing the national anthem, with Prince George standing between them.

And while George didn’t appear to be singing, he certainly made the headlines, dubbed by many as a lucky charm for the England team, who won 2-0.

‘Big moment for Prince George as he joins William and Kate at Wembley! Singing the national anthem’, posted royal reporter Emily Nash. And even the Duke and Duchess posted a photograph of them at the match on social media, captioning the snap: ‘Incredible performance England’.

This is lovely.