Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly sending the Sussex family ‘secret messages’

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world.

Following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic and their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making non-stop headlines right now.

Prince Harry made headlines when explaining that he and William ‘are on different paths’, while Meghan cleared up rumours that she made Kate Middleton cry. It was, she explained, actually the other way around.

‘Though it was not necessarily her responsibility, Kate did little to bridge the divide,’ authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in Finding Freedom about Meghan Markle’s struggles to enter the fold. They went on to add that while the two women ‘were not at war with each other’, they ‘struggled to move past distant politeness’. In fact they reportedly had little in common ‘other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace.’

Tensions between the two families peaked earlier this year after the Oprah interview, but since baby Lilibet’s arrival there has reportedly been progress.

It is known that Kate Middleton in particular has been reaching out and sending notes and gift to ‘try to build up a relationship’, but according to royal author Duncan Larcombe, the Cambridges have been on a ‘charm offensive’, sending secret messages.

‘William and Kate are definitely on the charm offensive right now – and it’s working,’ Larcombe told Closer, particularly following the Duke of Cambridge’s statement condemning the racist abuse against three footballers. ‘While William has always spoken out against racism, his statement this time was really powerful and especially relevant after Harry and Meghan’s accusation about the royal family.’

He continued: ‘William and Kate have kept a dignified silence but now they’re letting their actions do the talking. It’s almost as if they’re sending a secret message to Harry and Meghan saying, “We’re going to keep going, we’re still here, we’re not backing down, we’re carrying on”. It’s a message to Harry that life continues – with or without him.’

The royal family has not responded.