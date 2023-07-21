William and Kate asked for the late Queen's permission to put their family above royal duty
"Kate wasn’t brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day."
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have often ripped up the royal rule book.
The royal couple have been doing things their own way ever since their wedding in 2011, when Kate broke this 350 year tradition and William broke an important rule.
Over the years, this has also extended to their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William and Kate discussed how they discipline their little ones, but details have also been shared about their desire for the young royals to have as normal an upbringing as possible.
Now, a new report has claimed that William and Kate were given permission by the late Queen to prioritise their family over royal duties.
According to People, the Wales' have slowly started giving George, Charlotte and Louis more public roles at royal engagements over the last twelve months. Following King Charles' coronation earlier this year, William and Kate were said to be aware that George, who was front and centre as one of the page boys, was under pressure during the ceremony - but that they believed he was ready to step into the role.
One source told the publication that the reason we are seeing more of the children is due to the fact that the couple had previously 'consciously set out to achieve a sense of normality' with their upbringing, and they had agreed to put their family first with the King and late Queen's permission.
A source said: "Royal families over the generations haven't had the chance to get those foundations right, but they have."
Another added: "Coming from a different background, she appreciates the importance of having family time. She wasn’t brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Prince Harry describes Kate Middleton as "the sister I've never had and always wanted"
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
The 5 foods a dermatologist recommends having on your plate (and 3 foods to be cautious of)
Glowing skin, this way
By Shannon Lawlor
-
French crème nails are everywhere right now—here's why they're proving so popular
Understated but undeniably chic
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Princess Kate is "aware of the pressure of raising George," royal expert says
He's a King-in-waiting, after all
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate sent Prince WIlliam "flatteringly intense signals" at Wimbledon, behavioural expert says
Ooh la la!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared the sweetest tribute to wife Princess Beatrice on their anniversary
We reckon he quite likes her
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate will "fight fire with fire" if Harry and Meghan make any more royal revelations, source says
"Kate’s not afraid to take the gloves off and play dirty if she has to."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
William and Kate have to follow some strict rules when it comes to Adelaide Cottage
The couple moved into the property last August
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Diana turned to Prince William for support during "marital problems," royal expert claims
"He would famously pass her tissues and a note under the bathroom door to try to comfort her."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton is considered 'the face' of the royal family, according to insider
"Because that has happened before, and they didn’t want a repeat of Diana."
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Why William and Kate can't help but break royal protocol when it comes to being 'romantic' in public
"William seems to be unable to avoid breaking what often seems to be his own rules."
By Maisie Bovingdon