William and Kate asked for the late Queen's permission to put their family above royal duty

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have often ripped up the royal rule book.

The royal couple have been doing things their own way ever since their wedding in 2011, when Kate broke this 350 year tradition and William broke an important rule.

Over the years, this has also extended to their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William and Kate discussed how they discipline their little ones, but details have also been shared about their desire for the young royals to have as normal an upbringing as possible.

Now, a new report has claimed that William and Kate were given permission by the late Queen to prioritise their family over royal duties.

According to People, the Wales' have slowly started giving George, Charlotte and Louis more public roles at royal engagements over the last twelve months. Following King Charles' coronation earlier this year, William and Kate were said to be aware that George, who was front and centre as one of the page boys, was under pressure during the ceremony - but that they believed he was ready to step into the role.

One source told the publication that the reason we are seeing more of the children is due to the fact that the couple had previously 'consciously set out to achieve a sense of normality' with their upbringing, and they had agreed to put their family first with the King and late Queen's permission.

A source said: "Royal families over the generations haven't had the chance to get those foundations right, but they have."

Another added: "Coming from a different background, she appreciates the importance of having family time. She wasn’t brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day."