Prince William and Kate Middleton have a lot of thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to Los Angeles, California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past fortnight was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

It’s safe to say, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about right now.

Some of the most news has surrounded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s involvement in an upcoming in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

This is something the royal family is reported be unhappy about, with an Us Weekly source claiming that Prince William and Kate Middleton in particular are ‘devastated’.

The source continued: ‘It’s just beyond the pale for William and Kate, especially in light of the dreadful timing with Philip in the hospital. They are utterly aghast.’

According to People, the 90-minute primetime special will air on CBS on March 7, 2021, so there’s not long to wait!

‘Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,’ CBS announced in a statement about the upcoming interview. ‘Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.’

We cannot wait to see this!