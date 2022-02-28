Could a move be on the cards for Prince William and Kate Middleton?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Plans are said to be speeding up...

It’s previously been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are been planning a relocation. But, according to one royal expert, their plans have ramped up.

Writing about a speculated move to the Home Counties, Royal editor, Rebecca English writes that the plans for the family of five are “progressing rapidly”. Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have been eyeing up new schools for Prince George, with his mother’s alma mater, Marlborough College in Berkshire, among the running.

Exclusive: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s plans for a new life in the Home Counties are progressing rapidly.

Is Prince George heading for Eton? William and Kate also ‘eye up prep school in Berkshire’ | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/jjDZTb1dC9 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 26, 2022

Rumours have been swirling for a while now that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been looking at properties in the Windsor area and considering a new prep school for Prince George in Berkshire. According to England, co-educational Lambrook, near Ascot is believed to be a front runner, although a move to Windsor would place them in reaching distance of both Marlborough College and Eton – Prince William’s former boarding school.

Video you may like:

Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A is the main residence of the family of five, but they also are known to frequent other residences outside the capital, such as Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Tam-Na-Ghar in Balmoral. As well as moving them closer to Kate Middleton’s former school, a move to the Windsor area would also place them closer to her parents – and doting grandparents – Carol and Michael Middleton in Berkshire.

Although, their royal duties often place them in London, it’s been often said that both William and Kate prefer the country life. Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told OK! Magazine that “neither William or Kate have ever been London people and have never enjoyed the chaos of the city.” She called Windsor “the ideal situation”, allowing the children more privacy as they grow, whilst keeping the Duke and Duchess close enough to come into London for public engagements and events.

We, for one can’t wait to see where their plans take them next.