Prince William is reportedly planning to "whisk Princess Kate away" on a "romantic getaway" following her cancer recovery
The Wales family has endured a challenging 2024, with the Princess of Wales confirming her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, following planned abdominal surgery. And taking a subsequent leave of absence to focus on her recovery, the 42-year-old mother of three has been absent from royal life for the majority of 2024.
Now having completed her chemotherapy treatment, Princess Kate has returned to her royal role, crediting husband Prince William as a "great source of comfort and reassurance" during her illness.
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," Princess Kate announced in a rare health update last year.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."
Royal experts have noted that the Prince and Princess of Wales' relationship appears to have become even stronger amid Kate's illness, with the couple said to be "more in sync than ever".
"They cherish what they have with each other," one palace insider reported to Us Weekly earlier this year. "More than anything, they're proud of their marriage and beautiful family."
Sources even reported this week that Prince William was planning a romantic getaway to celebrate Princess Kate's recovery, with the pair known to value quality time together.
"Wills is ever the romantic [and] Kate values their alone time," a source close to the couple reportedly told OK! Magazine, adding: "Nothing is more special than having her prince to herself. So he's planning a romantic getaway - just the two of them - Wills has set the wheels in motion to whisk Kate away."
The sources even noted that a vow renewal wasn't out of the question, reporting: "Those close to them wouldn’t be surprised if the royal couple took this time out to reaffirm their wedding vows in a private blessing.
"This has been a tough year for Kate and Wills and a complete emotional rollercoaster," the source continued, adding that the Prince of Wales "is proud of how they have weathered the storm."
Well, that's lovely.
