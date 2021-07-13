Prince William is ‘sickened’ by the racist social media backlash to the Euros final

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to their royal waves when meeting their brother, Prince Louis, these toddlers never fail to make news. And judging by Prince Louis’ recent updates (including his love for interrupting Zoom calls), he seems to take after his siblings.

This weekend however it was Kate and Wills who made headlines with their multiple appearances during the mega sporting weekend, spotted cheering on England in the Euros final at Wembley.

Following the team’s heartbreaking defeat in penalties, Prince William posted to social media: ‘Heartbreaking. Congratulations Azzurri on a great victory. England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come. W’

He was later forced to release another statement however as the Euro result saw a storm of racist abuse targeting three players who missed penalties, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

‘I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match,’ Prince William announced in a statement. ‘It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W’

The FA has also spoken out, announcing: ‘We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real-life consequences.’

London’s Metropolitan Police are said to be investigating the abusive social media messages.