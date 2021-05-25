Kensington Palace posted a photo of Prince William’s biceps and it’s going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world.

Following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic and their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making non-stop headlines right now.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis tend to get the world talking the most with their sweet royal waves and the homemade pipe cleaner cake they made their mother. And Kate herself is no stranger to royal headlines, from the announcement that she’s entering the world of publishing to her handy face mask trick.

This week however, it was Prince William who got the world talking as a photograph of the Duke went viral.

The photograph in question is of Prince William receiving his first shot of the coronavirus vaccine, but followers were immediately distracted by his bicep.

‘On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,’ Prince William posted to social media. ‘To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.’

Raking in almost a million likes, the comments mainly focused on Prince William’s arms.

‘Look at those biceps’, posted one follower while another wrote: ‘Looking buff there Prince William’.

‘Wow. Didn’t realise Prince William had such well defined arms,’ posted another, while one fan wrote: ‘Check out the arms! Our Kate’s a lucky lady’.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have not responded to the comments but we’re sure they find it hilarious.