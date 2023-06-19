Prince William's B&B stay says a lot about what kind of King he'll be, according to experts

King Charles recently made headlines for giving up his Welsh pied-à-terre of Llwynywermod, which he bought while he was Prince of Wales, in 2007.

But the current Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, reportedly have no intention of purchasing their own home in the country. Instead, they have formerly opted to stay in local accommodations such as bed and breakfasts — as they did on their last visit, staying in a community-run local establishment.

"This is a really great decision by Prince William to support the local economy and is exactly what a forward thinking and progressive future King should do," royal expert Jennie Bond commented about the move, speaking to OK!.

Jennie added: "Gestures like this show that William and Catherine plan to do things differently to keep the monarchy in tune with modern society and, vitally, keeps William in touch with ordinary people who are struggling with everyday problems."

William demonstrated how down-to-earth he is on another recent engagement, when he revealed what he had had to eat the previous day: nutritionist Monique Hyland reported what he had told her. "He was a little bit nervous to begin with when I asked him what he ate yesterday," she told CornwallLive.

"He was OK to start with as he had a healthy breakfast, but then he admitted someone had got him a 'rubbish sandwich' for lunch, and he had a chocolate brownie and a glass of red wine."

Royalty, they're just like us.

On the subject of Wales, Jennie added: "They enjoy being in Wales, because I think it does have lots of fond memories for them.

"They feel very at home there amongst the Welsh people and in Wales itself after they spent time living in Anglesey after their wedding.

"I don’t think it’s any penance for them to go, but it does show they haven’t just accepted these titles without taking on the responsibilities of being who they are now."