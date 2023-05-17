Will King Charles III move into Buckingham Palace?

There have been a number of changes when it comes to royal residences over the last few months.

Buckingham Palace was undergoing renovations (opens in new tab), which is why the late Queen Elizabeth II - who tragically passed away in September 2022 - moved to Windsor Castle before she passed away.

King Charles III has reportedly told his brother Prince Andrew he can no longer use Buckingham Palace (opens in new tab), but must vacate his Windsor home (opens in new tab)to make space for the Prince and Princess of Wales, and instead reside in Frogmore Cottage.

Now, there are talks that the British monarch should move into the iconic royal London residence and relocate to Buckingham Palace, leaving his beloved home at Clarence House behind.

Instead of moving into Buckingham Palace (opens in new tab) Charles is believed to have been using the location as an office.

However, royal expert Dr Tessa Dunlop believes Charles and Queen Camilla - who recently celebrated their Coronation (opens in new tab) - should not move at all once renovations are complete.

The royal historian told The Mirror (opens in new tab): "After divorce and the death of a loved one, apparently the most stressful thing you can do is move house.

"Our King has been through the first two, why is it even a question that he might have to endure the third?"

Not only does Dr Dunlop believe Charles has endured a string of difficult moments and should be left in peace, but that moving into Palace - which boasts a staggering 775 rooms - would be impractical for the couple.

She continued: "Charles has made it clear that he does not want to swap his official London residence, Clarence House, for enormous, impractical Buckingham Palace. Nor should we entertain the idea of the King moving, irrespective of the romantic associations attached to the world's most famous address.

"If we want a more modern functional royal family we can't expect a 74-year-old 'grandad' King to upsize from his home of 20 years into a 775-room palace."

Well, that's that!