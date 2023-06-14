Prince William revealed what he has for lunch - and it might surprise you
He didn't mince his words
When you think of the Royal Family, it's easy to imagine that they dine on, say, pheasant or truffles three times a day — but their diets are actually far more relatable than you might think.
Exhibit A: Prince William recently revealed what he had eaten the previous day, and it's hilariously normal.
The Prince of Wales also became Duke of Cornwall when his grandmother the Queen passed away, and as such William just visited Newquay Orchard in Cornwall, a community "urban space."
There, nutritionist Monique Hyland subjected the Prince to a nutrition quiz.
"He was a little bit nervous to begin with when I asked him what he ate yesterday," Monique told CornwallLive.
"He was OK to start with as he had a healthy breakfast, but then he admitted someone had got him a 'rubbish sandwich' for lunch, and he had a chocolate brownie and a glass of red wine.
"He made the point of all things in moderation. I wanted to say that was very subjective but I’d already pushed him on asking what he ate."
His full food intake for the day, as reported by CornwallLive was: "two eggs, wholemeal toast with butter, apple juice and a cup of tea with milk and sugar for breakfast, the ‘rubbish sandwich’ and a glass of water for lunch, an evening meal of white fish with mushroom, a banana and chocolate brownie as snacks and two to three cups of coffee and a glass of red wine."
William also admitted that he had added a few cups of tea in there as well, because "the kids keep me up at night," as he joked.
It's not the first time we've been given a little insight into William's favourite foods. For example, we know that he's partial to a little grilled meat, and that he's always willing to handle the barbecue. Classic dad moves.
-
This Pilates wall workout is being dubbed the most effective workout of the summer - and you can do it from home
Give this one a go tonight.
By Ally Head
-
This cult moisturiser is my secret to glowing skin—and it's only £15
It's loved by celebrities and make-up artists alike
By Grace Lindsay
-
20 best sex toys, tried and tested by our board of experts
Keep scrolling for your extensive guide to the best sex toys, as recommended by the pros.
By Ally Head
-
The Palace is most ‘uncomfortable’ with Harry discussing this during his court case
The Duke of Sussex's testimony was surprising for many
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince William issues response to guards fainting at military parade
The ceremony took place this weekend during a UK heatwave
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why King Charles is 'frustrated' with Prince Harry
The King is reportedly 'sad and bewildered'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry claims the press turned his Chelsy Davy breakup "into a bit of a laugh"
He's currently making his case against Mirror Group Newspapers
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Sarah Ferguson cried after learning Princess Eugenie's son's name
Now we're crying too...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Prince William and Princess Kate will no longer do 'lengthy tours'
And there's an interesting reason for it
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry says he faced 'horrific personal attacks and intimidation’ for hacking trial and addresses James Hewitt rumours in court
The Duke of Sussex is engaged in legal proceedings against the publishers of the Mirror
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Royals "did not snub" the Sussexes by not publicly wishing Lilibet a happy birthday, source claims
There's more to it
By Iris Goldsztajn