Prince William revealed what he has for lunch - and it might surprise you

When you think of the Royal Family, it's easy to imagine that they dine on, say, pheasant or truffles three times a day — but their diets are actually far more relatable than you might think.

Exhibit A: Prince William recently revealed what he had eaten the previous day, and it's hilariously normal.

The Prince of Wales also became Duke of Cornwall when his grandmother the Queen passed away, and as such William just visited Newquay Orchard in Cornwall, a community "urban space."

There, nutritionist Monique Hyland subjected the Prince to a nutrition quiz.

"He was a little bit nervous to begin with when I asked him what he ate yesterday," Monique told CornwallLive.

"He was OK to start with as he had a healthy breakfast, but then he admitted someone had got him a 'rubbish sandwich' for lunch, and he had a chocolate brownie and a glass of red wine.

"He made the point of all things in moderation. I wanted to say that was very subjective but I’d already pushed him on asking what he ate."

His full food intake for the day, as reported by CornwallLive was: "two eggs, wholemeal toast with butter, apple juice and a cup of tea with milk and sugar for breakfast, the ‘rubbish sandwich’ and a glass of water for lunch, an evening meal of white fish with mushroom, a banana and chocolate brownie as snacks and two to three cups of coffee and a glass of red wine."

William also admitted that he had added a few cups of tea in there as well, because "the kids keep me up at night," as he joked.

It's not the first time we've been given a little insight into William's favourite foods. For example, we know that he's partial to a little grilled meat, and that he's always willing to handle the barbecue. Classic dad moves.