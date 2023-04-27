Prince William "absolutely hates" Harry right now, friend claims

Things between Prince Harry and Prince William already weren't rosy over the past few months, but a friend of the Prince of Wales' now claims that it's all got even worse.

Just this week, Harry implicated his older brother in his legal case against the publishers of The Sun, News Group Newspapers, claiming that William had been paid a "very large sum" by the company in 2020 to settle a phone hacking claim similar to the one Harry is currently making.

And for a friend of William's who spoke to The Daily Beast, this latest move on Harry's part has driven an even further wedge between the estranged brothers — one which frankly wasn't needed as their coronation reunion draws closer.

"Just when you think it can’t get any worse, it does," the source said.

"This is scorched earth stuff from Harry. By revealing these secrets, he is burning everything to the ground. He is making it very clear that he considers his relationship with William is over."

While this may sound dramatic, royal experts were already claiming that William had no intention of speaking to Harry in the near future before this settlement story came out, so it now seems even more difficult for the two brothers to repair their relationship.

What's more — Harry reportedly didn't warn William that he would be naming him as part of his court case.

"William will never trust Harry again. How could he?" the friend continued.

"The truth is William absolutely hates Harry now and will never forgive him for the damage he has done to the family. The brothers were so close when they were younger that it is just incredible to those of us who knew them back then that they have reached a stage where Harry is revealing his brother’s confidential legal settlements."

Unfortunately when it comes to the Royal Family, it can be difficult to know whose perspective to trust — because while William's friend claims that the two were close growing up, Prince Harry claimed that they were always in quite fierce competition with each other in his memoir Spare.

Whatever happened in the past, we hope they can find common ground in the future. It's not looking good, though.