Prince William privately settled phone-hacking claim in 2020 for a 'very large sum'

Prince Harry's legal team has made the claim

Prince William phone hacking legal case
(Image credit: Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Prince Harry is currently involved in a court case against the publishers of The Sun, News Group Newspapers.

The Duke of Sussex (opens in new tab) is accusing the company of illegally hacking his phone to obtain private information about his personal life for stories in The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World.

As part of this court case, it has emerged that Prince William also privately settled his own phone-hacking claim with NGN in 2020, with Prince Harry's (opens in new tab) team stating that the Prince of Wales was paid a 'very large sum' by the publishers, according to the Guardian (opens in new tab).

While Prince Harry has been involved in a number of breach of privacy claims over the last few years, it was not previously known that Prince William had any involvement in a case like this one.

BBC News reports that NGN struck a 'secret agreement' with Buckingham Palace officials in 2012 so that the Royal Family would not bring further claims against them. However, NGN has denied that any agreement like this one was made.

We should probably note at this point that this court case against News UK is separate from the one that brought the Duke back to London a few weeks ago.

That case is a joint legal battle with a number of public figures, including Elton John and Sadie Frost, against the publishers of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers. The group are also accusing Associated of breaches of privacy, including phone tapping and the use of private investigators to find out personal information about the accusers.

Meanwhile, Harry is preparing to travel back to the UK next week, for his father King Charles' historic coronation. His relationship with his older brother Prince William has suffered in recent years, and it's unclear how this latest development will impact their relationship going forward. 

We will have to wait and see.

TOPICS
Royal family Prince William Prince Harry
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸