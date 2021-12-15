The internet can’t get over one detail about Prince Louis’ appearance

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to their adorable royal waves, these toddlers never fail to make news. And judging by Prince Louis’ recent updates (including his love for interrupting Zoom calls), he seems to take after his siblings.

The three-year-old Prince has been making the most headlines recently, especially given that he might be making his royal debut at the Sandringham Christmas walk this year.

It was his physical appearance that got the world talking the most however, as the Cambridge family released their Christmas photograph.

‘Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card,’ the Duke and Duchess posted to Instagram alongside the sweet holiday snap of the family in Jordan on a private family holiday.

Raking in almost two million likes, the photograph proved popular, with fans particularly taken with Prince Louis’ resemblance to the Middleton family, especially her father Michael.

‘I think he looks a little like his grandpa (Kate’s side),’ posted one user, while another wrote: ‘Louis is a cutie, spitting image of his maternal grandfather.’

Well, this is lovely.