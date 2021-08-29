Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

"Despite everything that has happened, he has the utmost love and respect for her."

They may have stepped down from their royal roles and relocated to Montecito, California, in pursuit of quieter way of life, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still managing to make headlines from across the pond.

Between that Oprah Winfrey interview, news of Harry’s tell-all memoir on growing up royal, the recent arrival of their second child, Lilibet, and surprise revelations from a newly released chapter of unofficial biography Finding Freedom, the couple seem to be garnering more media attention than ever before.

Yep, it might have only been on shelves a mere year, but Finding Freedom — the explosive biography about the headline-making couple by authors and royal commentators Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand — has been updated with a brand new epilogue covering what’s doubtlessly been the couple’s most dramatic year to date. And unsurprisingly, details from the biography’s latest edition are already making the rounds ahead of its release next week.

Among the updated book’s revelations is the news that Meghan and Harry were “furious” about being photographed following their miscarriage in 2020, and details of the terrifying kidnapping training both Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge had to endure before taking up their royal roles.

But it’s the moving details of Prince Harry’s long-awaited reunion with Her Majesty the Queen that will no doubt pique readers’ interests the most; as the authors tell of how Harry got to “spend precious moments” with his grandmother following the funeral of Prince Philip back in April.

Prince Harry travelled back to London from his new home in California unaccompanied by Meghan, who couldn’t fly due to being heavily pregnant with daughter Lilibet at the time.

Though the book claims Harry spent most of his time following the funeral with his cousin and close confidant Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, Harry also managed to spend a few “precious moments” with the monarch on the day.

“To see each other after so long apart, the longest he hadn’t seen the Queen for, was very special,” a source told the biography’s authors Scobie and Durand. “Despite everything that has happened, he has the utmost love and respect for her. Her life of duty and service is one of the many ways in which she has inspired him to also serve.”

As the Queen nears the end of her summer break at Balmoral, we can only hope that she and Harry can come together again soon.