Prince Harry's book will "minimise the fallout" with Royal Family, source says

Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, cheekily titled Spare, has been making headlines ever since it was first announced, with many speculating that the Royal Family will be quite unhappy about the revelations he makes in the book.

Still, one source in the know has claimed that the Duke of Sussex is doing everything he can to make sure he tells his story in his own way, but without harming his family members — especially Prince William and King Charles.

"Harry has been working hard to strike a balance that will hopefully minimise the fallout caused by this book," the source tells Us Weekly.

They added that Harry is prioritising staying "true to his principles," while striving to keep his publishers "happy at the same time."

The insider explained that this whole ordeal has been far from easy for the Duke. 

"It’s been a very rough process," they said. "And very difficult for him to recount certain traumatic events from his childhood.

"At the same time, he’s found it cathartic. And at this stage there are no regrets."

If you're wondering why there were so many delays to the publication date, it's because Harry "didn’t feel rushed and finished the manuscript on his own terms," according to the insider.

Though the publication date has now been confirmed for 10 January, 2023, it was originally supposed to hit bookshelves in late 2022. Of course, Harry will likely have considered delaying the release of the book out of respect for the late Queen, his grandmother, who passed away in September.

In the promotional materials for the highly anticipated Spare, the book is described in dramatic terms: "For Harry, this is that story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

