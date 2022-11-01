Royal family can do 'very little' to prevent criticism in Prince Harry's memoir
Charles and other royals are reportedly unhappy
Prince Harry's hotly anticipated memoir, Spare, is set for release on January 10 2023 after being at the forefront of many headlines and conversations this year.
Friends close to the father-of-two - who has son Archie and daughter Lilibet with Meghan Markle - have been called on to comment in the text, although some were reportedly sceptical about opening up on Harry's personal experiences.
The royal family are reportedly not too keen on the idea of the tell-all.
There have been numerous claims in recent months that Harry's royal relatives are wary about the contents of the memoir, including the new King, and claims that the late Queen Elizabeth II would not have approved.
With a date announced and details of the front cover released, it has been reported there is very little anyone can do to change what Harry has included in the text, which has been ghost written by J.R. Moehringer.
Lawyers have claimed there is "very little" the royal family can do to prevent any possible criticism, edit the copy or delay the release date.
According to experts, Buckingham Palace's legal team are reportedly unable to change the upcoming release.
However, if the royals are unhappy with anything in Spare, their legal advisors could launch a defamation or privacy case against the 38-year-old royal, according to the i, although this would be unlikely.
Asserson Law Offices representative, Yisrael Hiller, told the publication: "In the first instance, if we had the opportunity, we would try to reach out to the author or the publisher and their representative to see if they would agree to give us a copy of any potentially offending text and give us a chance to amend the text or have it removed."
Although it is unlikely the royal family will seek legal action, a separate legal advisor has claimed they could sue for damages if they had reason to believe the content in Harry's test was libellous, or breached their privacy.
A partner at law firm Brett Wilson, Iain Wilson, shared topics which were considered "highly defamatory" of the royal family, or alleged the royal family had made any racial slurs against Harry and Meghan, similar to the couple's Oprah Winfrey interview, they could take action.
However, this could cause more issues in the long run, the spokesperson revealed, as legal action could attract more unwanted attention.
Hiller also claimed Harry's publishers and the team at Penguin Random House would have been "very careful" about what is printed in Spare so not to breach any privacy or include defamatory content.
Spare is set for release on 10 January 2023.
Maisie has over six years journalism experience as a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!. When she’s not scouring brands for Kate Middleton’s exact outfit – right down to her nail polish and earrings – or has her nose to the ground for celeb break ups, make ups, babies, and beauty hacks, you will find her eating her way through London’s restaurants in search of pizza and picante’s, debating whether or not she really needs yet another pair of black heeled boots, adding to her travel bucket list, and endlessly trawling through pug accounts on Instagram.
