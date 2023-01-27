How Meghan Markle has kept busy following "Spare" release

Since Prince Harry's shock memoir Spare hit bookshelves on Jan. 10, his wife Meghan Markle has kept a low profile. She hasn't been photographed out and about, and hasn't attended any public events, either. So, how has she been passing the time, exactly?

"Meghan has been keeping her head down in Montecito, taking care of the kids and working on projects that are coming up in the months ahead," a source told Us Weekly.

The insider didn't elaborate on which projects the Duchess of Sussex is working on.

The source added that the Duchess has been "happy to let Harry take centre stage," and that "he’s flying all over the place to promote Spare but most of the time he’s returning home to Montecito and not staying out of town very often because he wants to be with the kids."

Harry and Meghan share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lili, 1.

While it sounds like the royal couple are always very supportive of each other, one source believes that Meghan was unsure if Harry's memoir was a good idea.

A source told The Telegraph: "Is this the way she would have approached things? Possibly not. But she will always back him and would never have got involved in promoting such a personal project. This was about his own life, his own journey and his own perspective" (via OK!).

In Spare, Prince Harry made a number of shocking revelations, including recounting the details of his lifelong sibling rivalry with older brother William, culminating in a scene when William physically attacked Harry while they were arguing about Meghan.

Harry also recounted the time his privates were left frostbitten, as well as admitting to trying a range of drugs and disclosing how he lost his virginity.

This was a lot of disclosure for someone whose family is so used to discretion, and it would make sense that his wife might have been concerned.