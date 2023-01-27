How Meghan Markle has kept busy following "Spare" release

She's laying low

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Unveiling of the Labalaba Statue Meghan, Duchess of Sussex looking straight to camera on October 25, 2018 in Nadi, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand
(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Since Prince Harry's shock memoir Spare hit bookshelves on Jan. 10, his wife Meghan Markle has kept a low profile. She hasn't been photographed out and about, and hasn't attended any public events, either. So, how has she been passing the time, exactly?

"Meghan has been keeping her head down in Montecito, taking care of the kids and working on projects that are coming up in the months ahead," a source told Us Weekly.

The insider didn't elaborate on which projects the Duchess of Sussex is working on.

The source added that the Duchess has been "happy to let Harry take centre stage," and that "he’s flying all over the place to promote Spare but most of the time he’s returning home to Montecito and not staying out of town very often because he wants to be with the kids."

Harry and Meghan share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lili, 1.

While it sounds like the royal couple are always very supportive of each other, one source believes that Meghan was unsure if Harry's memoir was a good idea.

A source told The Telegraph: "Is this the way she would have approached things? Possibly not. But she will always back him and would never have got involved in promoting such a personal project. This was about his own life, his own journey and his own perspective" (via OK!).

In Spare, Prince Harry made a number of shocking revelations, including recounting the details of his lifelong sibling rivalry with older brother William, culminating in a scene when William physically attacked Harry while they were arguing about Meghan.

Harry also recounted the time his privates were left frostbitten, as well as admitting to trying a range of drugs and disclosing how he lost his virginity.

This was a lot of disclosure for someone whose family is so used to discretion, and it would make sense that his wife might have been concerned.

TOPICS
Royal family
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸