Why Prince Harry says Princess Diana would be 'horrified' if she were alive today

Prince Harry is continuing some of his late mother's charity work. The Duke of Sussex has been in New York City over the last few days, and notably attended one event with The HALO Trust, an organisation dedicated to clearing landmines in more than 30 countries around the world.

At the event on Monday (23rd September), Harry spoke on stage about the crucial work undertaken by trust. He also referred to Princess Diana's famous visit to an active landmine in Angola in 1997, which precipitated a global landmine ban. Following in her footsteps, Harry also visited Angola during his and Meghan Markle's tour of southern Africa in 2019.

"As you know, The HALO Trust work in Angola meant a great deal to my mother," the Duke told the audience in New York, as reported by People. "Carrying on her legacy is a responsibility that I take incredibly seriously. Much has changed in my life and the world since 2019 when I first visited. In those five years, I've become a father for the second time. And while you don't need children to have a stake in the future of our planet, I do know that my mother would have been horrified that anyone's children or grandchildren would live in a world still infested with mines."

While in New York, the Duke also attended a dinner hosted by the World Health Organization, as well as events in collaboration with The Diana Award, Travalyst, African Parks, and the Archewell Foundation.

In just a matter of days, the California-based royal will be making the trip over to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards. Of course, there has been much speculation as to whether he will get to meet with his father King Charles or his brother Prince William while he's in London — though experts and insiders are really not hopeful at the moment.