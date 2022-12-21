Everything you need to know about Harry and Meghan's new show, Live to Lead

If you've already binge-watched the whole of Harry & Meghan's Netflix documentary then you'll be excited to hear that the couple have another show incoming.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a huge Netflix deal to make movies and TV programmes in 2020, reportedly to be worth £88m ($100m) - and this TV series, which the couple will host and are executive producers on, is part of this deal.

Called Live to Lead, the seven-part series - which is due to air on the 31st of December - will see Prince Harry and Meghan look at the lives of some of the world's most famous leaders, including former South African president Nelson Mandela, the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Netflix describes the series as 'extraordinary leaders reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity.'

The Nelson Mandela official Instagram announced the show on their page, posting a picture and writing: "The Nelson Mandela Foundation is proud to announce the launch of a new Netflix Series on effective leadership in collaboration with Blackwell & Ruth and Archewell Productions.

"Live to Lead is a seven-episode series of compelling interviews with some of the world's most respected and effective leaders from different walks of life, inspired by the legacy of Nelson Mandela."

The trailer shows both Harry and Meghan saying that Nelson Mandela was the inspiration for the documentary, with the couple quoting his words: “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we’ve lived… It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."

The couple also says in the trailer: “It’s about people who have made brave choices. To fight for change and to become leaders.”

“And for giving inspiration to the rest of us, to live, to lead,” adds Harry.

Will you be watching? It sounds like a very inspirational documentary - and we can't wait to tune in to see Harry and Meghan host the show after Christmas.

Live to Lead will be available on Netflix from December 31st.