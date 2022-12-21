This is what the new King Charles banknotes look like, and when you'll start to see them

We're used to seeing the late Queen Elizabeth II on bank notes, but ever since Her Majesty sadly passed away in September and Prince Charles was officially crowned King, we've started seeing some changes trickle in.

Today it has been revealed exactly what the new banknotes featuring King Charles' portrait will look like. The notes, which you'll start to see in circulation from 2024, won't look much different to the ones we're used to, using the same colours and calligraphy.

There will be two pictures of the King, just like the Queen had - a bigger picture underneath the note value on the right, and a smaller one sat with the hologram on the left.

This will come after Charles has his coronation next May, which will take place on the same day as his grandson's birthday. Archie, the son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is set to celebrate his fourth birthday while witnessing an iconic moment, as his grandad officially takes the throne.

Releasing the first picture of the £5, £10, £20 and £50 via the Royal Family Instagram page, the message explained: "The Bank of England has unveiled designs for new banknotes featuring His Majesty The King. They are expected to enter circulation in the UK by mid-2024."



They also gave further facts about notes: "Although the Monarch’s likeness has appeared on coins since the eighth century, bank notes are a much more recent invention. The British Sovereign has only been featured on British banknotes since 1960, making His Majesty just the second Monarch - and the first King - to appear on currency in this way."

But, will you still be able to spend the old notes, with Queen Elizabeth on, when the new banknotes appear? According to experts, we will - they will both circulate at the same time, so there is need to worry.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said: “I am very proud that the Bank is releasing the design of our new banknotes which will carry a portrait of King Charles III. This is a significant moment, as the King is only the second monarch to feature on our banknotes.”

Until last month, everyone had been speculating whether the King's coronation would result in a bank holiday for the UK. But it's now been made official - King Charles' coronation bank holiday will be on the 8th May 2023, much to the delight of royal fans.