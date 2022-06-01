Prince Harry to return to the UK with ‘tail between his legs’, claims royal expert

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Uh oh !

Prince Harry quit the royal family back in 2020, and set up life in America with wife Meghan Markle, and their children.

The 37-year-old royal and the former Suits actor have previously taken aim at the royal family in their tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview, which did not sit well with his brother Prince William.

Throw into the mix, Harry’s recent visit to the UK to see the Queen, when he was said to have aired his concerns over his grandmother’s safety, which also did not go down well with the royal family, it is no surprise tensions are high ahead of his upcoming visit.

Harry is set to return to the UK with his family to celebrate his grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee, which marks her 70-year reign as monarch this weekend, and a royal expert believes Harry will be feeling slightly awkward about it all, especially as he was previously told to “stay away” from the celebrations.

Video you may like:

Former royal butler, Paul Burrell, told Ok! Magazine: “Harry’s going to need his brother one day. I think he will come back to this country with his tail between his legs.

“His brother will put his arms around him and say, ‘Welcome home, Harry.’”

Burrell – who worked as a butler for the late Princess Diana for 10 years until she passed away in 1997 – believes Harry isn’t “totally happy” and misses his brother Prince William.

He continued: “I don’t think he’s totally happy. I think he’s missing his brother, I really do.

I think he’s missing his family, I think he’s missing his friends and the lifestyle he had here in England.

“I think he’s given everything up for Meghan and I don’t know how long he’s going to be able to live that life.”

Although Burrell believes Harry is conflicted by his choices, he initially thought Meghan was going to be a “breath of fresh air” for the royal family, and the relationship would see great things unfold instead of bitter feuds.

“I thought that Meghan was this breath of fresh air who would modernise the Royal Family and bring all the vital elements that were missing, but what kind of love is this? I feel that, from her body language at the polo, she came across as smothering”, he added.