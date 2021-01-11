Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly left social media for good

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles last year following months of speculation.

The Sussex couple has since lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

Taking a break from social media, the royal couple chose to focus on future projects, from their signing a huge deal with Netflix to launching Archewell Audio, an official podcast on Spotify.

This week, hopes of them returning to social media were dashed. According to a source close to the couple via The Times, Harry and Meghan are ‘very unlikely’ to return to social media after the online hate and abuse that they faced and have ‘no plans’ to do so.

‘As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile,’ Harry and Meghan announced in a statement last year when they initially announced their social media break. ‘Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.

‘What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues.

‘Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.’

