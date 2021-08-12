Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired a very exciting new staff member 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This few months were no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their baby daughter, Lilibet Diana.

Prince Harry also returned to the UK just last month to reunite with Prince William to unveil a statue of Princess Diana in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Gardens.

Yes, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s tell-all Oprah interview to dropping their royal monogram, these two are making non-stop news right now.

It is their US team that gets the world talking the most, with the Duke and Duchess hiring an exciting new addition just this month.

According to HELLO!, the Sussex couple has just welcomed Nishika Kumble to their Archewell team to work with Netflix and lead scripted television productions.

This comes after the exciting news earlier this year that Rebecca Sananas will be joining Archewell Audio as Head of Audio. Also coming onboard is Hollywood Producer Ben Browning as Head of Content for Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio.

Plus, joining Archewell earlier this year were Genevieve Roth and her female-led Invisible Hand team, as well as the couple’s UK media advisor James Holt who was promoted to Executive Director of Archewell Foundation.

Congratulations to Harry and Meghan and the whole Archewell team!