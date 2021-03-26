Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dramatic split from the royal family is being turned into a Lifetime Movie

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California last year in one of the most talked-about moves in royal history.

Since the ‘split’ from the royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made non-stop headlines, confirming the news that they were expecting their second child, announcing that they would not be returning to royal duties and taking part in an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about their move away from the royal family, opening up about the mental health struggles they faced due to press scrutiny, the feelings of isolation that came with being royal and their current relationship with ‘The Firm’.

This week, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s controversial separation from the royal family is being turned into a Lifetime movie.

Introducing, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.

The Lifetime movie will be the third in its Harry and Meghan franchise, coming after Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.

The film, which should be gracing our screens this autumn, is set to depict the couple’s departure from the royal family, telling the story of why they had to leave and start a new life. It is also set to cover Meghan’s isolation, the couple’s vulnerability to attacks by the press and the reported rift with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles.

With casting underway for Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, production is set to start soon.

