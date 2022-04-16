The sweet way Meghan Markle helped a mum and baby at the Invictus Games

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in the Netherlands to kick off the Invictus Games and while there, a sweet moment was caught on camera. Yesterday on the way to a reception for competitors, the couple were seen being escorted to the venue in slick suits – though a small kind gesture Meghan made nearly went under the radar.

In a video shared by royal reporter Omid Scobie, Meghan was seen chatting to a man and woman beside her. The woman, who was holding a baby, had wrapped her newborn in a camel coat which Scobie revealed was actually Meghan’s.

He wrote, ‘The couple were escorted by #TeamNetherlands competitors and family—one of whom was proudly carrying a newborn.’

After a ‘sudden drop in temperature,’ he continued, ‘Meghan quickly handed over her coat to the mom to help keep the baby warm.’

Towards the end of the video, Meghan was also seen placing a hand on the mother’s arm and speaking to her as they reached the venue.

Even without her coat, Meghan looked effortlessly stylish in a white relaxed Valentino suit. The mother of two opted against wearing a shirt underneath her double-breasted blazer and added a romantic touch to her outfit, as she also appeared to be wearing her Cartier wedding earrings.

The Invictus Games are a cause close to Prince Harry’s heart as a former soldier, as the event is held to honour wounded, disabled and sick servicemen and women. Competitors take part in sports such as wheelchair basketball, weightlifting and more, with the aim of inspiring others and to support the rehabilitation of currently active servicemen and women as well as veterans.

This year’s event is currently being held at the Hague and is the first time the event has been held since 2018, after the 2020 Invictus Games were postponed due to the pandemic. Over the course of her relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan has attended the tournament multiple times including during their royal tour to Australia in 2018 and in Canada in 2017 where they made their first public debut as a couple.

