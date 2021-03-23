Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired a big Hollywood name

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made particular news this month as they sat down for an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

Since the interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made even more news, appearing to drop their Royal Monogram and now adding a Hollywood name to their new team.

The Sussex couple are expanding their charitable organisation Archewell, hiring Hollywood Producer Ben Browning as Head of Content for Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio.

Ben’s previous work includes Promising Young Woman, Late Night, The Big Sick and Room, so it’s safe to say Harry and Meghan are in good hands.

Also joining Archewell are Genevieve Roth and her female-led Invisible Hand team, as well as the couple’s UK media advisor James Holt who has been promoted to Executive Director of Archewell Foundation.

‘Archewell is incredibly pleased to welcome Ben, Genevieve and the Invisible Hand team to the organization,’ Global Press Secretary for Archewell, Toya Holness, announced in a statement.

‘Along with the appointment of James Holt as Executive Director of Archewell Foundation, they join a rapidly expanding team that’s deeply dedicated to advancing systemic cultural change and supporting compassionate communities across the world.’

Congratulations to Harry and Meghan and the whole Archewell team!