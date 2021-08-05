Prince Harry’s hilarious appearance in Meghan Markle’s birthday video is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

In fact, this past month they have been all anyone can talk about.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their baby daughter, Lilibet Diana in June, before Prince Harry returned to the UK to reunite with Prince William to unveil a statue of Princess Diana in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Gardens.

Since then, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s tell-all interview with Oprah, Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, has been nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special category. And just this month, Meghan was announced as an executive producer on an exciting TV show. And of course, the announcement of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir has also been doing the rounds.

It was Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday that made headlines this week, with the Duchess celebrating the milestone yesterday.

According to reports, the Duchess celebrated with some seriously A-list plans, with a ‘low-key’ celebrity gathering and a tiered ‘naked’ cake.

It was her appearance on the day that made the most news however with Meghan announcing an exciting initiative on her 40th birthday in a hilarious video with actress Melissa McCarthy.

Explaining the launch of her 40×40 initiative, Meghan explained that she is asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes to mentoring.

‘Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who is mobilizing back into the workforce,’ Meghan explained. ‘Over 2 million women in the US alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to Covid and I think if we all do it and all commit 40 minutes to some sort of act of service, we can create a ripple effect.’

And the women in question are certainly inspiring with Adele, Amanda Gorman, Gloria Steinem, Stella McCartney and Dr. Nadine Burke Harris being among the 40 women selected.

The biggest talking point to come out of the video however was a hilarious cameo by Prince Harry who started juggling outside the window behind Meghan Markle to make the two women laugh.

