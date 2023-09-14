Harry and Meghan’s biographer is releasing an explosive new book about the royal family

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020, they have opened up about their experiences and personal relationships with other members of the family in various interviews and documentaries.

Following their tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey in early 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went on to film their record-breaking docu-series Harry & Meghan where they detailed the difficulties they faced behind the scenes and the challenges that led to their decision to leave the UK.

Shortly after its release, Harry's memoir Spare hit the shelves and he sat for a handful of interviews to discuss some of the key talking points in the book, including the breakdown of his relationship with his older brother, Prince William.

It is the first time that the couple have spoken about their experiences first hand, but just months after the Sussexes had relocated to the US a biography about the couple made waves across the world.

Royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand released Finding Freedom in the summer of 2020, and the book detailed family rifts and the personal difficulties Harry and Meghan faced ahead of their departure.

Now, Scobie is penning another royal read which is set to discuss the monarchy's 'fight for survival'.

Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival will be released later this year, and the author took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to tease what readers can expect.

A photo of the contents shows sections divided into dramatically-named chapters such as Gloves On: Prince William, Heir to the Throne, as well as The Fall of Prince Andrew: Scandal, Shame and Silencing Jane Do and Shaky Ground: The Queen is Dead, the Monarchy Faces Trouble.

Just been told that #ENDGAME is officially at the printers! A little sneak peek for you all😄I also hear Barnes & Noble rewards members get 25% off pre-orders until Sept 8 — and premium members get an extra 10% discount on top!Check it out via @BNBuzz: https://t.co/9HPjohnWyl pic.twitter.com/ah2iew2AjkSeptember 6, 2023 See more

The publisher has described the book as 'exposing the chaos, family dysfunction, distrust and draconian practices threatening its very future'.

Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival is set for release on 28th November 2023.