Meghan uses a 'secret' gesture to get Harry's attention in public

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In just a couple of weeks, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to make their first joint public appearance since May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were last seen together in an official capacity at an awards ceremony in New York three months ago, and while Meghan was named as an honoree for her philanthropic work things took a turn when they released a statement the following day claiming that they had been involved in a paparazzi car chase.

Harry and Meghan are set to travel to Germany in September to kick off the Invictus Games, with the Duke reportedly planning a short stop in the UK first.

The annual event was set up by the Prince as a sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, and reports suggest that the couple will take it in turns to host at different points over the course of the week.

Ahead of their joint appearance, body language expert Darren Stanton has commented on the very subtle gesture that Meghan uses with her husband to quietly get his attention when they're in public.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, he explained: "When we see Meghan and Harry together we see prolonged eye contact, holding hands, physical contact - all signs of a genuine connection and deep rapport between them.

"As much as Harry is protective over Meghan, we see Meghan acting as a source of reassurance for Harry. She’ll often be seen placing her hand on his lower back when they are out together - a comforting gesture and a move she makes to show Harry her support. They tend to have secret signs with each other to signal actions."

Expanding on the ways in which they secretly signal to one another, Darren added: "The first one is that Meghan will put her hand on his elbow if she wants to leave a certain situation. If Harry is talking, when Meghan does this his foot position will change indicating he is stepping away from the conversation and moving direction.

"The main one between the two is eye contact, there is a certain look that Meghan gives him when she wants to show her support and check-in to see how Harry is feeling."

If you didn't notice this before, you might now!