Meghan uses a 'secret' gesture to get Harry's attention in public
They have subtle ways to communicate
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
In just a couple of weeks, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to make their first joint public appearance since May.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were last seen together in an official capacity at an awards ceremony in New York three months ago, and while Meghan was named as an honoree for her philanthropic work things took a turn when they released a statement the following day claiming that they had been involved in a paparazzi car chase.
Harry and Meghan are set to travel to Germany in September to kick off the Invictus Games, with the Duke reportedly planning a short stop in the UK first.
The annual event was set up by the Prince as a sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, and reports suggest that the couple will take it in turns to host at different points over the course of the week.
Ahead of their joint appearance, body language expert Darren Stanton has commented on the very subtle gesture that Meghan uses with her husband to quietly get his attention when they're in public.
Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, he explained: "When we see Meghan and Harry together we see prolonged eye contact, holding hands, physical contact - all signs of a genuine connection and deep rapport between them.
"As much as Harry is protective over Meghan, we see Meghan acting as a source of reassurance for Harry. She’ll often be seen placing her hand on his lower back when they are out together - a comforting gesture and a move she makes to show Harry her support. They tend to have secret signs with each other to signal actions."
Expanding on the ways in which they secretly signal to one another, Darren added: "The first one is that Meghan will put her hand on his elbow if she wants to leave a certain situation. If Harry is talking, when Meghan does this his foot position will change indicating he is stepping away from the conversation and moving direction.
"The main one between the two is eye contact, there is a certain look that Meghan gives him when she wants to show her support and check-in to see how Harry is feeling."
If you didn't notice this before, you might now!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Emily in Paris season four has hit a major problem, and the internet is concerned
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
I've bought no new clothes this year - and it's completely changed my approach to fashion
It's been a journey.
By Ally Head
-
Queen Elizabeth named Princess Beatrice after disapproving of her original name
She reportedly found the name "too yuppie"
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Suits creator says Palace 'weighed in' to remove lines from Meghan Markle’s dialogue
"It was a little irritating."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate Middleton uses a secret name while shopping
The undercover Princess
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Royal chef explains why William and Kate don't eat with their children
Here's why George, Charlotte and Louis 'aren’t allowed' to sit with their parents
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
It turns out these were Prince Louis’ first words - and it's hilarious
Iconic.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry is planning his imminent return to the UK
The Duke of Sussex will be back very soon
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
How William and Harry's rift has changed the way Kate is raising her children
The Princess of Wales is 'determined to break the cycle'.
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
William has shut down hope of peace talks with Harry after feeling "utterly betrayed"
Oh dear
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Charles accused of "not showing enough compassion" to Prince Harry
Do you agree?
By Iris Goldsztajn