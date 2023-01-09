Prince Harry has addressed Jeremy Clarkson's "horrific" comments about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is one of the most talked-about people in the world, particularly this month with his highly-anticipated memoir Spare, set for release on Tuesday.

Ahead of the memoir's UK publication, Prince Harry sat down with ITV's Tom Bradby, going into depth about his relationship with the royal family before, during and following his step away from royal life.

An important factor is the abuse that was targeted at the couple - particularly Meghan Markle, by the press and public - something that ultimately prompted the family to relocate to America.

This is something that Harry touched upon again during his interview with Bradby, explaining the impact that it has on his family, but also the message that it sends across the world.

One particular case involved English broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson, whose recent comments about Meghan Markle prompted over 20,000 complaints.

The comments, posted in Clarkson's column for The Sun, came after the release of Netflix's Harry & Meghan docuseries, with Clarkson writing that he hated Meghan "on a cellular level", going on to compare her with serial killer Rose West.

"At night, I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when [Meghan] is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant 'Shame! ' and throw lumps of excrement at her," his column read.

This is something Prince Harry addressed in his ITV interview, calling the comments "horrific", "hurtful" and "cruel".

"Not only did what he say was horrific and is hurtful and cruel towards my wife, but it also encourages other people around the UK and around the world, men particularly, to go and think that it's acceptable to treat women that way," he said of the incident.

"To use my stepmother’s words recently as well, there is a global pandemic of violence against women."

Prince Harry's interview with Tom Bradby is available to watch in full on ITV.

We will continue to update this story.