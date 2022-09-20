Prince Harry has a ‘huge role to play’ in the royal family moving forward, royal expert says

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Following the sad news of Queen Elizabeth II‘s passing earlier this month, there are big changes ahead for the royal family.

King Charles III was formally announced as the new monarch shortly after Buckingham Palace’s announcement on Thursday 8th September, and he has previously spoken about his idea of a ‘slimmed down monarchy’ when the time came for him to take the crown.

This would seemingly involve fewer senior royals in key roles but many people are now wondering whether Prince Harry will be given an official role again, two and a half years after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to step down from their royal duties and move to the US.

For royal biographer Tina Brown, this would likely benefit almost everyone involved – but she also says that there are conditions that need to be met for it to happen.

“I do think the Royal Family needs [the Sussexes],” Tina told ITV’s Lorraine, via OK!.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

“There’s a lot of work to be done.”

She continued: “And Kate does not want to be spending her time travelling the world. She’s a mother with children. As the Sussexes are. They have to somehow divvy this stuff up and Harry has a big role to play if he wants to come in and do it.

“The question is of course whether Meghan wants to because she absolutely hated every bit of it.”

It’s also very possible that Harry himself wouldn’t want to return to such a role, since he has spoken at length about how difficult it was to see his wife suffer during her time as a senior royal. Tina also explained that there would be additional conditions that would need to be fulfilled for Harry to return to royal life — ones which it’s less than certain he’d be willing to comply with.

Referring to his upcoming memoir and an alleged Netflix docuseries about the Sussexes’ life, the expert said: “I think unless he does give up his book and these tell-all documentaries then there can be no trust.”

The host, Lorraine Kelly, responded: “The biggest compromise is that he bins the book, if he does that it’s a fresh page.”

Tina concluded: “They should definitely make that compromise. If Harry doesn’t want to bin the book then I don’t see a way forward. Which would be very sad.”