This royal has moved to Portugal – and there’s a good explanation

But will split her time between the UK too

There has been a little bit of musical homes in recent weeks, as the Queen has left Buckingham Palace in favour of Windsor Castle as her permanent residence, while Kate Middleton and Prince William have also got their eye on a certain Windsor abode, which Prince Andrew has been eyeing up for one of his daughters.

Now, Princess Eugenie has reportedly relocated to Lisbon, Portugal, with son August and husband Jack Brooksbank.

The couple will split their time between the UK and their new humble abode – the Costa Terra Golf and Ocean Club.

A source told the Express: “Jack will spend some of the time in Portugal and some of the time here. Eugenie will want to be with him.”

Eugenie, 32, and 36-year-old husband have been living across the pond for the last month, according to reports, but will be flying back for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this weekend.

The move comes as Jack’s business partner, Mike Meldman, has offered him the chance to keep an eye on the multi-million pound property.

Jack has been a brand ambassador for Meldman’s tequila label, Casamigos, which was co-founded with film icon George Clooney. Now, Jack is said to have a similar role with Meldman’s Portuguese properties too.

Meldman previously set up Discovery Land Company, which builds lavish resorts in various locations across the globe, including New York, California and Hawaii, with an impressive celebrity clientele including Reese Witherspoon and Michael Jordan.

The most recent resort is the CostaTerra Golf & Ocean Club, which boasts 700-acres of land, has access to a mile-long beach, sporting facilities, including an 18-hole golf course, as well as a restaurant and bar.

They also decided to make the move after they moved out of Frogmore Cottage, which was being sublet to them by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will be returning to stay in the UK royal residence over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.