Prince William and Prince Harry made history by getting surnames

The Mountbatten-Windsors are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, with Prince Harry, Prince William and their families making the most news.

Yes, from private jet controversies and royal babies to family outings and relatable everyday activities, the Sussexes and Cambridges are the centre of non-stop news.

This week it was Prince Harry and Prince William‘s school surnames that got everyone talking as details around the selection resurfaced.

Yes, while all of the royal family members carry the surname, Mountbatten-Windsor, they also have individual family names to use for school and professional circumstances. It’s hard to fit into class as an HRH to be fair!

Princes Harry and William were reportedly the first to be given an individual surname for when they started school, taking their father Prince Charles’ designation, Wales.

Yes, while it is now customary for royal children to take their family’s dukedom name, back when Harry and William assumed their father’s title as a surname, it was against protocol.

Why? It could potentially be because until fairly recently, royal family members were home-schooled and therefore wouldn’t have needed a surname to be known as in school.

Both princes also used the surname ‘Wales’ during their time in the military, changing their family names to ‘Cambridge’ and ‘Sussex’ only when they each got married and were given their dukedoms.

Harry and Wills – ever the future-shapers!