Prince Harry hasn't "apologised on bended knee" to King Charles, royal expert says

Prince Harry has accepted King Charles' invitation to the coronation on 6 May, but that doesn't mean we should expect him to fully reconcile with the Royal Family any time soon.

Though the Duke of Sussex has clearly stated he would like to rebuild his relationship with his father and brother in the future, he has also said he wants them to make the first move. Therefore, it's unlikely that he's offered an apology for some of the revelations he made about his family in Spare, for example.

"Whilst I think it's really positive that there are green shoots of reconciliation, I don't think we should think that Harry's gone down on bended knee on the phone and apologised: 'Hello Pa, I'm so sorry for everything I've said.' That hasn't happened," royal commentator Emily Andrews claimed on TalkTV (via Express).

"What has happened is that Charles and Harry had a conversation about Charles inviting him to the coronation and Harry graciously accepted after his people spoke to Buckingham Palace people about what the event would entail."

It's a great thing for family relationships that Prince Harry will be at the coronation (albeit without Meghan Markle), but all in all we can't expect this to fix everything between them — particularly because Harry is reportedly planning to be in and out of there as quickly as possible.

It has also emerged that, even though Harry has spoken to Charles ahead of the coronation, he has not had any contact with his brother Prince William.

Royal editor Ingrid Seward told The Sun: "I’m glad he has spoken to his father, which has eased the path to rapprochement. Charles will welcome his son. I think his relationship with William is for another time."

Sadly, the two brothers' relationship has hit many bumps in the road in recent years, and it's unclear at this stage how and if they will be able to repair.