Diana would be "heartbroken" over Harry's relationship with William these days
The brothers are not speaking right now
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship is very possibly the worst it's ever been right now.
In his new memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex doesn't ~spare~ us any details about his older brother, the heir to his spare. He describes how they were consistently in competition throughout their lives, and how Harry knew that he was there as a stand-in of sorts in case anything happened to William.
Harry also writes at length about his mother, Diana. During his interview with Good Morning America, host Michael Strahan asked the prince how he thinks his mum would feel about the state of the brothers' relationship right now.
"I think she would be sad, I think she would be looking at it long term to know that there are certain things we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship," the Archewell cofounder said (via Hello!).
"I think she would be heartbroken that it's ended up where it's ended up, I think she'd be heartbroken about the fact that William, his office, were part of these stories. Me and William made a pact that we would never let our offices fight against each other.
"The people he employed broke that pact."
Here, Harry is referring to a practice he claims is widespread among the royal houses: the planting of stories from royal press offices to the tabloid press, who then quote the person who leaked the story as an anonymous "Palace source." Harry claims that these stories are often lies designed to protect different royals, sometimes at the expense of other royals.
In Harry & Meghan on Netflix, the duke explained that he and William had promised each other as young boys that their press offices wouldn't turn against each other, but he claimed that William's team ended up briefing against Harry and Meghan.
Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace has responded to these claims, so it's important to remember this is only one side of the story, and we may never hear the other.
-
Prince William is "burning inside" over Prince Harry's revelations, expert says
Harry hasn't held back
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Where are the female directors in this year's Golden Globe nominations?
Tonight sees the 2023 Golden Globes, and we need to talk about the lack of female directors in all major categories.
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Kate's texts to Meghan about the bridesmaid dress fall out have been published
Prince Harry has shared details of the exchange in his memoir
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince William is "burning inside" over Prince Harry's revelations, expert says
Harry hasn't held back
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton's texts to Meghan Markle about the bridesmaid dress fall out have been published
Prince Harry has shared details of the exchange in his memoir
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry details using experimental drugs to help him deal with the loss of Princess Diana
He reveals he has tried 'psychedelics, Ayahuasca, psilocybin, mushrooms' to deal with grief
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry describes Camilla as 'the villain' and claims her relationship with the British press is 'dangerous'
He has opened up about their relationship in two tell-all interviews
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry reveals his final words to the late Queen Elizabeth II
"I whispered that I hoped she was happy and that she was with Grandfather now."
By Sarah Finley
-
Prince Harry felt William was "gone forever" after wedding to Kate, apparently
It marked a different chapter in their relationship
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate could "end up paying a high price" following Harry's memoir release, expert says
It could be painful for her
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles "has to invite" Harry and Meghan to his coronation, expert says
It would be bad PR otherwise
By Iris Goldsztajn