These are the royal baby names you're about to start hearing a lot more of
Generation Alpha is set to sound regal
Choosing the perfect moniker for your little one can be a tough job. While some parents opt for the most beautiful baby names according to science (opens in new tab), others hope to revive classic vintage baby names (opens in new tab) that have slipped off the radar.
Right now, there's a 'main character energy' baby name trend (opens in new tab) happening - so expect to see a boom in babies named Thor and Maverick this year - and you can also see which baby names are most popular in your town or city (opens in new tab), either for inspiration or to choose something a little more unique.
But there's also another shift when it comes to the monikers Brits are choosing for their newborns - and it's all to do with the royal family.
While they tend to select more 'classic' names within the monarchy, there are definitely some outliers. Anne, Princess Royal bucked the trend when she named her daughter Zara, and Prince Harry chose to name his son Archie.
Insurance agency Protectivity (opens in new tab) has analysed data from the Office of National Statistics to find out which royal baby names are the most popular.
Some of the highest ranking monikers are not too surprising - George and Charlotte have been hitting the top spots for a good few years now.
However, there were some interesting comebacks with the likes of Charles and Beatrice.
Most popular royal baby names
Interested to see which royally-inspired baby names are topping the charts right now?
Take a look...
Most popular royal girls names
- Isla - Peter Phillip's second daughter
- Mia - Zara Tindall's first daughter
- Charlotte - Prince William's daughter
- Sophie - Prince Edward's wife
- Elizabeth - the late Queen
- Zara - Anne, Princess Royal's daughter
- Beatrice - Prince Andrew's first daughter
Most popular royal boys names
- George - Prince William's first son
- Harry - King Charles' second son
- Archie - Prince Harry's son
- Jack - Princess Eugenie's husband
- William - King Charles' first son
- Edward - Queen Elizabeth II's third son
- James - Prince Edward's son
- Louis - Prince William's second son
- Charles - Queen Elizabeth II's first son
Would you choose a baby name from these lists?
Looks like Generation Alpha is set to sound very regal indeed...
-
