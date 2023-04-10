These are the royal baby names you're about to start hearing a lot more of

Choosing the perfect moniker for your little one can be a tough job. While some parents opt for the most beautiful baby names according to science (opens in new tab), others hope to revive classic vintage baby names (opens in new tab) that have slipped off the radar.

Right now, there's a 'main character energy' baby name trend happening - so expect to see a boom in babies named Thor and Maverick this year.

But there's also another shift when it comes to the monikers Brits are choosing for their newborns - and it's all to do with the royal family.

But there's also another shift when it comes to the monikers Brits are choosing for their newborns - and it's all to do with the royal family.

While they tend to select more 'classic' names within the monarchy, there are definitely some outliers. Anne, Princess Royal bucked the trend when she named her daughter Zara, and Prince Harry chose to name his son Archie.

Insurance agency Protectivity (opens in new tab) has analysed data from the Office of National Statistics to find out which royal baby names are the most popular.

Some of the highest ranking monikers are not too surprising - George and Charlotte have been hitting the top spots for a good few years now.

However, there were some interesting comebacks with the likes of Charles and Beatrice.

Most popular royal baby names

Most popular royal girls names

Isla - Peter Phillip's second daughter Mia - Zara Tindall's first daughter Charlotte - Prince William's daughter Sophie - Prince Edward's wife Elizabeth - the late Queen Zara - Anne, Princess Royal's daughter Beatrice - Prince Andrew's first daughter

Most popular royal boys names

George - Prince William's first son Harry - King Charles' second son Archie - Prince Harry's son Jack - Princess Eugenie's husband William - King Charles' first son Edward - Queen Elizabeth II's third son James - Prince Edward's son Louis - Prince William's second son Charles - Queen Elizabeth II's first son

Looks like Generation Alpha is set to sound very regal indeed...