Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

They’ve got great taste, in our opinion



From Disney classics to the Jackson 5, most of us had songs in our childhood that we couldn’t get enough of. In a special episode of Apple’s Time to Walk podcast, released today, Prince William reveals that his kids love bopping to Shakira.

“One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, Waka Waka,” he said. “There’s a lot of hip movements going along. There’s a lot of dressing up.

“Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing.”

While Waka Waka is a jam they agree on, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a “massive fight” over which song gets played “most mornings”, said Prince William. The father of three flexes his parenting skills by letting them pick alternative songs, maintaining peace at the Palace.

Apple’s podcast asks guests to talk about three songs that are meaningful to them, plus three stories, while walking in a place of personal significance (previous episodes have featured stars like Dolly Parton, Naomi Campbell and Camila Cabello).

While taking a stroll through the private Sandringham estate in Norfolk, Prince William spoke about the importance of staying mentally fit and prioritising mental health. And along with Waka Waka, he chose Tina Turner’s The Best — a song that his late mother, Princess Diana, would sing while driving him and his brother to school.

Videos you may like:

“When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school. And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school,” he said. “She’d be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we’d even get the policeman in the car, he’d be occasionally singing along, as well.”

The Prince’s final memorable track is AC/DC’s Thunderstruck, which he describes as “the best tonic for a Monday morning”. It’s great to know that even the Royals need a little boost at the start of the week. We’ll be adding this one to our office playlist immediately.