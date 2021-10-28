The Cambridge family’s nanny reportedly has 24/7 mental health support

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be the most talked-about couple in the world and full-time working royals, but they are also hands-on parents to three miniature Cambridges.

This can be incredibly time-consuming, with the Duke and Duchess having a full-time nanny to help out.

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo trained at the prestigious Norland College and has been working for the Cambridge family since 2014.

Borrallo became headline news this week as she was spotted joining the Cambridges at Heathrow airport, where it is thought that she has jetted off on holiday with them.

While evidently being a nanny for the royal family has its perks, it will also most certainly have its drawbacks, with certain pressures and stresses coming with the job.

Luckily, this is something that Borrallo’s agency, The Norland Nanny agency, takes care of, offering its students 24/7 mental health support.

Togetherall is a 24-hour support service for its workers that no doubt Borrallo is included in.

‘It’s a safe and anonymous online support and recovery space that you can go to if you’re feeling down, stressed, struggling to cope, or just want to talk to people who understand what you’re going through,’ reads the description on the website. ‘It is moderated by trained professionals who are available 24/7 to ensure the safety and anonymity of all members.’

The Duke and Duchess are also undoubtedly on hand for support, with Kate known to share a close bond with Borrallo.

Well, that’s lovely.