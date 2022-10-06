How Prince George’s christening broke royal tradition

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be the modern face of the monarchy, but they’re not ones to revolutionise the whole institution in one go.

That’s why they held a mostly “very traditional” christening ceremony for their first-born, Prince George, in 2013. Still, they brought in some personal touches that were more unexpected, according to one royal author.

“The list of godparents, seven in all, represented something of a break with tradition,” writes Valentine Low in his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown (via Express).

“Most of them were old friends of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, rather than being drawn from the ranks of royalty, as might have happened in the past,” Valentine adds.

“Only one member of the Royal Family made the cut, Zara Tindall, and she did not even have a title.”

By contrast, Prince William’s godparents included a former King and a Lord, according to MyLondon.

Casual!

“But one of the more significant names, and certainly the most anticipated, was that of Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton,” Valentine continues.

“By then, he had stepped down as private secretary but was still working one day a week as an adviser to William, Kate and Harry.”

According to the Royal Family website, the full list of George’s godparents is: “Mr Oliver Baker, Mrs David Jardine-Paterson, Earl Grosvenor (Hugh), Mr Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, The Hon Mrs Michael Samuel, Mrs Michael Tindall [Zara] and Mr William van Cutsem.”

Jamie was perhaps the only member of royal staff who actually became close friends with his employers, which explains why he was given the honour of being a godfather to baby George. His son Billy was also made a pageboy at William and Kate’s 2011 wedding, alongside the groom’s cousin Lady Louise Windsor, Princess Margaret’s granddaughter Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Camilla’s granddaughter Eliza Lopes and others.