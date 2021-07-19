The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge might choose not to release a birthday portrait of Prince George this year

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis’ love of interrupting Zoom calls, these miniature royals never fail to make headline news.

It was the Cambridge children’s birthday portraits that made news this week however, as reports emerged that Kate and William might choose to forego Prince George’s birthday portrait this year.

The royal couple release official portraits of their children each year to mark their birthdays.

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, the couple might not release Prince George’s photograph this year, following trolling comment after his appearance at the Euro final.

‘There are rumours that we might not see the photograph [of Prince George] when he’s eight,’ she announced on True Royal TV, via the Daily Mail. ‘They’ve been so upset by the rudeness of people mocking a little boy aged seven.’ She continued: ‘I hope they can overcome that.’

Prince George, who celebrates his birthday this week, often makes news with his birthday portraits as they differ from his siblings’.

While Kate Middleton photographs Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, it is a professional photographer who is behind the camera for Prince George. This is something that according to sources is all about lineage, with Prince George being third in line to the throne.

Taking to Twitter to explain why Prince George’s photos have until now been taken by a professional photographer, royal site Gert’s Royals explained.

‘1. He’s heir to the throne,’ the platform wrote. ‘2. A number of them were “bonus photos” from previous released sets. (E.g. Charlotte & Louis’s Christenings).’

Well, that’s that.

Fingers crossed for a birthday portrait of Prince George this week!