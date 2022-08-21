Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Another royal admits to watching the hit show…



After binge-watching the entire series of The Crown quicker than we would like to admit, the excitement for season five is very real. In fact, The Crown casting for season six is already going viral. Clearly, we just cannot wait.

The question on everyone’s lips however remains to be: do the royals watch The Crown?

Well, Yes. Princess Beatrice and Sophie Wessex are both confirmed to be fans of the show, and Prince Harry admitted only recently that he has watched The Crown (but will insist he is not shown).

This week, another royal family member let it slip that they had tuned in – and this one was unexpected.

The royal in question? Prince Charles.

According to Politician Anas Sarwar, Prince Charles has admitted to him that he has watched The Crown and even went on to reveal that he is nothing like his Netflix character, played by Josh O’Connor.

All was unearthed during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, when Sarwar revealed his private conversation with Prince Charles, (yes, he realised afterwards he probably wasn’t supposed to).

The politician made the revelation as he recalled the moment he met Prince Charles ahead of the opening of the Scottish Parliament. “There was a group of MSPs all standing and he came over and went, ‘hello, nice to meet you all’ and he went, ‘I’m nowhere near how they portray me on Netflix.'”

Of course, protocol is to not reveal any private conversations with the royal family, which Sarwar quickly remembered.

He did describe him as “very funny” before telling the Daily Mail that he was going to be in so much trouble for telling.

Josh O’Connor famously played Prince Charles in the Netflix show for seasons three and four, with Dominic West coming onboard for seasons five and six, to reflect the passing of time.

West will be joining an all-star cast including, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

We cannot wait.